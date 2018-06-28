Quintuplets graduate from the same university together (Photos)

A set of quintuplets graduated from the University of North Texas on the same weekend – with degrees in five different courses.

Enna, Maria, Emilio, George and John Diaz, 21, donned their caps and gowns to accept their certificates after four years of study.



The quintuplets, who were born within three minutes of each other in July 1996, attended the same elementary, middle and high school and even went to prom together.

The quins worked part-time in restaurants, took out student loans and used the university’s financial aid program to put themselves through university.

The siblings graduated with degrees in biology, finance, Spanish, social communication and art last month.

Parents, salesman Jorge, 55, and full-time mum Enna Diaz, 55, watched on proudly as they graduated.

(Photos: SWNS.com)

Leave a Comment…

comments