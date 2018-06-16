‘Ramadan made me Healthier’ – Buhari

In marking the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, President Muhammadu Buhari said the just-concluded Ramadan fasting had made him much healthier and given him the time needed to deal with burning national issues.

“I’m very grateful to the ministers and church leadership that came to say happy Eid-Filtri to those of us that have been fasting. A lot of people asked me of on health grounds that I can default. I refused because I know the value in fasting, I cannot miss it once I can do it. Last year, I didn’t because I was on health vacation, but this year, I have done it, and I thank God because it has helped me to be much healthier to give me the time that I need to attend to national issues”, he stated.

Expressing delight at the turnout for the homage, the president jokingly said that perhaps for the 2019 elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress would try and “abduct” the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Bala Ibn Allah, who was among his visitors from the opposition People’s Democratic Party, Daily Trust writes.

Noting that Nigeria was blessed with human and material resources, Buhari said: “I’m very pleased that we are working very hard collectively as Nigerians and that God in his infinite mercy who knows what is in the heart and not by mouth, will continue to guide us so that we accommodate each other at all times.”