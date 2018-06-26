Ramsey Nouah Reacts To Plateau Killings

Veteran actor, Ramsey Nouah, says the inability of the security agents to stop the ceaseless unprovoked killings going on in many parts of Nigeria suggests that there is a deliberate act to neglect the killings for political reasons. He stated this while reacting to the killing of over 100 persons in Plateau state over the weekend.

The Nollywood Actor/Filmmaker, took to his Instagram page to pour out his feelings and thoughts.

He wrote:

”This is sad and honestly becoming unbearable… How long shall we continue?.. It’s beginning to look like a deliberate act by our security to neglect this issue for political reasons. Human sacrifices for political goals???.. What has the world become???..the height of dehumanization….This is heart wrenching” he wrote on his IG page