Rapper, Drake gifts his dad a $100k Bentley (photo)

Over the weekend, Canadian Rapper, Drake surprised his dad ‘Dennis Graham with a new Bentley for Father’s Day.

Drake’s dad was at home on Sunday before he got a call about a gift being outside of his place. Initially, he reportedly thought it was some delivery package until he opened the door and saw a brand new Bentley sitting outside.

According to the delivery guy, Graham FaceTimed Drake immediately after receiving the gift that is estimated to be worth $100k.

Drake’s dad has since shared a photo of the new whip with the caption ; ‘I am the happiest Dad in America for Father’s Day my wonderful Son graced me with a beautiful Bentley for my day Thank You so much my baby boy @champagnepapi it just doesn’t get any better than this, I love it son and I Love you’.

