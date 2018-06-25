Metro News, Trending

Rapper Falz reacts to Plateau State Sunday Massacre

Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter, Folarin Falana known better as Falz as reacted to the recent bloodbath in the country. On Sunday,  gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen reportedly killed over 100 persons in the attacks on about 11 communities in the Gashish District in Plateau State.

The ‘This is Nigeria’ singer took to his Twitter handle on Sunday evening to condemn the attack. According to Falz, the government has shown a disturbing level of insensitivity to daily massacre of Nigerians. He expressed worry that the situation is fast getting out of hand.

