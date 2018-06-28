Rapper proposes to his longtime girlfriend hours before heading to prison for the next 20 years

Rapper 03 Greedo, who has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, proposed to his longtime girlfriend at his concert on Monday night, hours before he left for prison. And she said yes!

Greedo gave his final performance before heading out for jail at a packed house at Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. While performing his hit, “If I”, the rapper got down on bended knee and popped the question to the amazement of those in the crowd. And when Kei Bradley said “yes”, the crowd had a pretty epic reaction.

Greedo proposed to his girlfriend less than 48 hours before his prison bid was to begin and she was well aware of the number of years he’ll be doing in jail before she accepted the proposal.

Is this a profession of love or an imprisonment of sorts?

Ladies, what will you do in a similar situation?

What do you think? Love or Nuts?

Watch video of the proposal below.