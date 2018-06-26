Rapper, Sinzu Shares Throwback Picture In USA Prison, Reveals What It Was Like In Prison

Nigerian rapper, sauce kid aka Sinzu who was incarcerated in the US and was just released on the 25th of March 2018 has revealed on social media what life was like living a prison for about 2 years.

Sinzu shared a throwback picture of himself in the US prison on his Instagram page and wrote;

Stressing daily, waitin to get sentenced, nothin but men around me… hellafied drama ready to brack off at anytime. Had 2hit the shower wit shoes on just Incase it go down right then n there.Nothin to do but wait 4something 2happen…..

I was active in dat all red on the � tho on the 🅱. This was wen I started to work out 5 times a day, every week…. Lesson learned.

Never goin back……