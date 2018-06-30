Real Reasons Faithia Balogun, Dayo Amusa Fell Apart

Looks like the division among actors in Yoruba Nollywood keeps getting worse by the day with the latest being drama between Fathia Balogun and Dayo Amusa.

Dayo Amusa, who would always flaunt Faithia’s kids on her page, calls her Adunni, while Faithia calls her Aduke.

Surprisingly, things must have fallen apart between these two friends who have a large fan base.

The drama all started when Fathia Balogun took to her Instagram on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, where she posted a photo which talked about friends who backstab and laugh at each other. She went on to caption the photo with a quote.

“Friendship is beautiful but when it is not getting the right things done neither is it moving you forward it’s time to check things out. Have a beautiful day my people! I love you all,”she wrote.

Well, apparently this didn’t go down well with her colleague, Dayo Amusa who called her out immediately in the comment section.

“Practice what you preach,” Dayo wrote

This triggered reactions from their fans who took over the comment section. While some supported Dayo, many condemned her action citing example of her post recently when Wunmi Toriola, a Nollywood actress, lambasted Toyin Abraham. Dayo, then, had written on the insubordination in the industry and why upcoming artistes should be placed on check.

Sources close to the actresses (Faithia and Dayo)revealed that there is a misunderstanding on their personal relationships with some certain men.

“They are women and they all roll together in the social circles. Though none has talked about it to colleagues, its obvious it has to do with intimate relationship they are having with men. Very soon, everything will be unveiled,” the source said.