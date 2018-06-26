Regina Daniels Dazzles In Super Eagles Jersey (Photos)

17-year old teen actress, Regina Daniels who has a large followers on Instagram has rocked her Nigerian Jersey ahead of the Super Eagles World Cup match with Argentina in Russia today.

Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page to share some photos of herself squatting as she rocked the Super Eagles’ jersey to support the players playing a crucial match in a couple of hours.

The light-skinned student had her first name boldly written at the back of the over-sized jersey.

It is hoped that Nigeria makes it out of the group alongside Croatia.

See more photos:



Meanwhile, Juliet Ibrahim who is already in Russia for the much anticipated football match has sent her best wishes to the Super Eagles;

She wrote on her twitter page;

Best of luck today #supereagles #juju is in town to make sure that no one tries any BS! Las las is for me to jump on the field and shake my bum bum to distract them all… #worldcup #Nigeria #RussiaWorldCup2018