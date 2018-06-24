Relationship expert Joro Olumofin says there won’t be side chics if women are truly supporting women

Relationship expert Joro Olumofin has shared his thoughts on why men cheat and have extramarital affairs.

Read below:

Men are scum, Men are scum. This has become the mantra of a lot of ladies today. There is no lie that Most extramarital affairs are initiated by men. Yes , we’re allowed to blame men. Most men don’t know any better. Infact a lot weren’t raised to be monogamous in nature. But I’ve never heard the saying “ Men supporting men” or “men empowerment”. Women empowerment has become a movement and a thing of beauty to observe because of the inequalities in the society towards women. But if women were truly supporting other women , why do most women sleep with a married man knowing the damage it does to the wife (woman) . Is this women supporting women? We have a long way to go in women supporting women in Nigeria if a woman can’t say simple NO to give another woman peace of mind and happiness. If women are truly supporting women, there won’t be an Epidemic of Sidechicks.

