Reno Omokri blasts Senator Ibn Na’allah who begged President Buhari to “tolerate us” as his children

Reno Omokri has said he is so disappointed in Senator Ibn Na’allah who begged President Buhari to “tolerate us (the Senate) as your children.” According the former Media aide of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, the statement reads nothing short of ‘democratic illiteracy’.

Speaking via his twitter handle, he stressed that, the Nigerian Senate is meant to coordinate the government with the executive, but not to be SUBORDINATE to them.

Many of his followers on the platform agreed with him on this stance as they all lambasted the senators for only being interested in their allowance and nothing else.

