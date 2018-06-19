Reno Omokri blasts Senator Ibn Na’allah who begged President Buhari to “tolerate us” as his children

Reno Omokri has said he is so disappointed in Senator Ibn Na’allah who begged President Buhari to “tolerate us (the Senate) as your children.” According the former Media aide of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, the statement reads nothing short of ‘democratic illiteracy’.

Speaking via his twitter handle, he stressed that, the Nigerian Senate is meant to coordinate the government with the executive, but not to be SUBORDINATE to them.

See his tweet below

I am so disappointed in Senator Ibn Na’allah who begged President Buhari to “tolerate us (the Senate) as your children.” What nonsense! What democratic illiteracy! The @NgrSenate is meant to COORDINATE the government with the executive. It is not meant to be SUBORDINATE to them! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 19, 2018

Many of his followers on the platform agreed with him on this stance as they all lambasted the senators for only being interested in their allowance and nothing else.

What their reactions were like

Most of those sleeping senators don’t even know there reason for being there. They’re just interested in the allowances… Nothing to offer. — MRMAN (@mrmanodili) June 19, 2018

Checks and balances have been thrown to the dogs, because of all those illiterates youth collected 2k and voted in on the day of elections. — Muazu Arafat (@ArafatMuazu) June 19, 2018

He truly doesn’t understand what Senate means, I proffer he starts reading one secondary school textbook called #authority in government. — Amaechi Jeff (@Jeffjoga) June 19, 2018

Nawao! He seize to be called a distinguish that moment he made the pronouncements. — GamboTsaku (@TSAKU84) June 19, 2018