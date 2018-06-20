Politics, Trending

Reno Omokri reacts to report, Buhari plans to recruit ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members into the police

Reno Omokri,  has reacted to plans reportedly underway by the Muhammadu Buhari administration to recruit  ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members into the police. Omokri made his stance known via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, adding that, he is glad the Christian Association of Nigeria has rejected the evil plan.

According to Goodluck Jonathan’s former media aide, graduates who went to school for 17 years and served Nigeria for one year through the NYSC are unemployed, yet president Buhari wants to recruit repentant Boko Haram that he wants to recruit into the police.

He also took a swipe at vice president Yemi Osinbajo for staying aloof, as Buhari’s admin, which is yet to convict one herdsman, sentenced 5 Christians for killing the herdsmen that raided their village and killed 48 people. He wrote;

 


