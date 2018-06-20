Reno Omokri reacts to report, Buhari plans to recruit ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members into the police

Reno Omokri, has reacted to plans reportedly underway by the Muhammadu Buhari administration to recruit ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members into the police. Omokri made his stance known via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, adding that, he is glad the Christian Association of Nigeria has rejected the evil plan.

I’m shocked at plans by the Buhari govt to recruit ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members into the police. Thank God the Christian Association of Nigeria has rejected the evil plan. How can terrorists police us? Next, Buhari will recruit herdsmen in the army if he hasn’t already done so! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 20, 2018

According to Goodluck Jonathan’s former media aide, graduates who went to school for 17 years and served Nigeria for one year through the NYSC are unemployed, yet president Buhari wants to recruit repentant Boko Haram that he wants to recruit into the police.

Graduates who went to school for 17 years and served Nigeria for one year through the NYSC are unemployed and Buhari has not thought it wise to fulfil his promise of job seekers allowance to them, yet it‘s repentant Boko Haram that he wants to recruit into the police! God forbid! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 20, 2018

Must President Buhari show his open bias in favour of one religion over the other? What is this madness of recruiting Boko Haram into the police? Will @realDonaldTrump or @theresa_may ask their police to recruit former jihadists or alqaeda? We must reject this devilish plan! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 20, 2018

10 million Nigerians lost their jobs under Buhari according to NBS, yet it is ‘repentant’ Boko Haram Buhari wants to employ in the police! Not enough land for Nigerians to farm, yet it‘s herdsmen who kill Nigerians that Buhari wants to build cattle colony for with taxpayer fund! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 20, 2018

He also took a swipe at vice president Yemi Osinbajo for staying aloof, as Buhari’s admin, which is yet to convict one herdsman, sentenced 5 Christians for killing the herdsmen that raided their village and killed 48 people. He wrote;