Reno Omokri vows to do everything in his my power to democratically unseat Buhari

 

 


Reno Omokri, who was former president Goodluck Jonathan’s media aide has said he would do all in his power, legally and morally to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr Omokri made this statement as usual via his twitter handle, as he shared the photo above.

Many Nigerians on the platform, while reacting to Omokri’s tweet said they were tired of reading Omokri’s tweet, ranting online, as they urged him to take the bull by the horn. and come to Nigeria and contest. They argued that these constant tweets bashing Buhari would have no effect on the outcome of 2019 election.

