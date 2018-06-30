Trending

Residents Rush To Scoop Fuel From Tanker After Terrible Accident In Cross River (Photos)

Some residents of Biase local government area of Cross River state were seen rushing to the scene of a tanker accident to scoop fuel with buckets and gallons while putting their lives at risk.

It was gathered that the tanker crashed and landed into a ditch, when residents noticed it, they all rushed out to get free fuel for themselves.

This is against the warning by the government for people to stay far from fuel tankers because of the danger of explosion.

The sad incident is coming just days after a fuel tanker exploded on Thursday along Otedola bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway where at least 9 people were killed and over 50 vehicles burnt.

See more photos below:


You may also like

Tragic! Beautiful Woman Stabbed To Death By Robbers While Trying To Snatch Her Phone In Abuja (Photos)

Lady Shows Gratitude To Her Sugar Daddy Over $10,000 Shopping Allowance

Man Reveals How He Survived Domestic Violence In The Hands Of His Wife

Miyetti Allah Drags State Government Before ECOWAS Court

Plateau Killings: Premium Times sacks reporter who credited attacks to Miyetti Allah, Apologies

Plateau Killings: We did not commit the attacks rather we lost our members – Miyetti Allah

French President to visit Fela Shrine

Lagos Tanker Explosion: Burn Survivors Narrate Experience

Lady Exposes Pastor For Refusing To Pay After Sleeping With Her (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *