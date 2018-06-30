Residents Rush To Scoop Fuel From Tanker After Terrible Accident In Cross River (Photos)

Some residents of Biase local government area of Cross River state were seen rushing to the scene of a tanker accident to scoop fuel with buckets and gallons while putting their lives at risk.

It was gathered that the tanker crashed and landed into a ditch, when residents noticed it, they all rushed out to get free fuel for themselves.

This is against the warning by the government for people to stay far from fuel tankers because of the danger of explosion.

The sad incident is coming just days after a fuel tanker exploded on Thursday along Otedola bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway where at least 9 people were killed and over 50 vehicles burnt.

See more photos below: