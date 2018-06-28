Revealed!!! How Imam hid over 200 Christians inside a mosque’ during Plateau attack

A Muslim cleric has told of how he hid over 200 people, including Christians, inside a mosque during the recent attack in the state, that claimed over 200 lives.

According to the Imam, whose identity was not given, he saw people fleeing Birkin Ladi local government area and could not help but his mosque, for them. The cleric told BBC Pidgin, he hid the women in his house, then took the men to the mosque.

“I first took the women to my personal house to hide them there, then I took the men to the mosque to hide, ”

A while later, some armed men reportedly approached the imam, asking him to produce the Christians their midst but he said he lied that they were all Muslims, begging the armed men to leave laying on the floor.