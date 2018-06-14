Reverend Father Seen Praying For Masquerades (Photos)

The Reverend Father and a masquerade

It is rare to see masquerades associating with Christian religious clerics thereby making these pictures a rare occurrence.

One of the masquerades even knelt down for prayers before a reverend father while others embraced them with so much delight.

The location where this took place as well as the circumstances remain unknown but the show of tolerance of religion and harmony has been applauded.

See more photos:

