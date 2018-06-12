Local News

RMD Shares Adorable Photo With His Grand Kids (Photos)

Veteran actor, RMD

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo is relishing life as a grandfather after taking to his social media page to share a photo of his grand kids.

Sharing a message on IG, the 56-year-old father of four, wrote: “Of all the gifts of life, family is definitely the most precious. I can’t express the joy I feel spending time with my precious grandchildren. I am indeed blessed and grateful.

Recall, the actor’s son recently graduated from high school in the US and had taken to his page to celebrate him writing:“Today, I am again a proud and happy dad. I am giddy, not just because of your high school diploma but that you @tega_the_giant made everyone come out and I have all of you in one place at the same time, what more can a father ask for? Congratulations son. I love you.”

RMD and his grand kids

