Ronaldo Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Tax Fraud

A Spanish court on Friday sentenced Cristiano Ronaldo to a two-year jail term on charges of tax evasion.

Ronaldo, 33, was accused by Spanish prosecutors in June last year of defrauding tax authorities of €14.8m (£12.9m).

The Real Madrid superstar however denied the charges when he appeared in court last summer, saying he was being victimised.

Reports in Spain claim he may not serve the time as he accepted a suspended prison sentence to settle his tax fraud case, though his initial offer was reportedly rejected last month with authorities demanding he pays a sum amounting to exactly €18.8m (£16.4m).

While he initially demanded to pay the complete sum up he is alleged to have evaded up front, an agreement has reportedly been reached to pay just €5.7m (£5m).

The rest of the total will be paid in fines and interests until it totals €18.8m.

The five-time ballon d’or winner will be involved when reigning European champions Portugal open their World Cup account in a blockbuster Iberian derby against Spain on tonight.