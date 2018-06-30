Entertainment, Gossip

Rosy Meurer flaunts cleavage To Pray For Nigeria, Gets Slammed By Fan

Rosy Meurer, who was allegedly accused of having an affair with Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Oladunni Churchill, took to her Instagram page to pray for Nigerian leaders to be guided about the state of the nation.

She wrote:

‘’In Jesus name, I ask the God of all grace to grant wisdom to political leaders In Nigeria to know what to do till hope returns to the hopeless. Amen 🙏 #prayfornigeria #ournigeria #nigeria’’

A fan slammed her for this because he felt praying to God dressed half n*ked and in that manner is rude.

Rosy however would not condone that and she fired back.

