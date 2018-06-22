Russia 2018: Nigeria vs Iceland – Here is how popular Nigerians celebrated the victory

Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa’s two goals earned the Super Eagles, her 2-0 win against Iceland. This win gives Nigerians a lot to look up to, for the outcome of the 2018 Russia World cup.

Although it was a gloomy first half as Nigeria failed to register a shot, the Super Eagles bounced back in the second half, and the result, is the reason Nigerians can say truly TGIF today.

With this win, we are optimistic that the Super Eagles will go well against Argentina on Tuesday.

Here is how popular Nigerians celebrated the victory

2 Goals!!! We are winning this. Bring it home our Super Eagles. pic.twitter.com/efJgza57KW — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) June 22, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari heartily congratulates the Super Eagles on their victory Friday over the national team of Iceland in their second match at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) June 22, 2018

God is a Nigerian!!!!! You can’t tell me otherwise — Rauf Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola) June 22, 2018

Respect for Musa. Four goals in two World Cups — Victor Ikpeba (@V_Ikpeba) June 22, 2018

Ahmed musa is a go

nigeria is a go — IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) June 22, 2018

The sneaky Ice melted . We summoned courage Then We soared again with intense Heat. #Fire #Nigeria #russia2018 #SuperEagles — Omotola .j. Ekeinde (@Realomosexy) June 22, 2018

World Cup.. The only time I watch football 🤣🤣 well done Musa!!💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 well done super eagles!👌🏾👌🏾 — Rita Dominic (@ritaUdominic) June 22, 2018

God love us lmao — Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) June 22, 2018

God!!! I’m so happy!!! 🇳🇬 — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) June 22, 2018

Ahmed Musa is a National hero!!! — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) June 22, 2018

Respect that pig 😩 — EZEGE 1 (@phynofino) June 22, 2018