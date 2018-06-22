Sports, Trending

Russia 2018: Nigeria vs Iceland – Here is how popular Nigerians celebrated the victory

 

Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa’s two goals earned the Super Eagles, her  2-0 win against Iceland. This win gives Nigerians a lot to look up to, for the outcome of the 2018 Russia World cup.

Although it was a gloomy first half as Nigeria failed to register a shot, the Super Eagles  bounced back in the second half, and the result, is the reason Nigerians can say truly TGIF today.

With this win, we are optimistic that the Super Eagles will go well against Argentina on Tuesday.

 

Here is how popular Nigerians celebrated the victory

 

 


