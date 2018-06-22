Sports, Trending

Russia 2018: Nigerians react to Iwobi not starting against Iceland

The Super Eagles via its official Twitter handle released the line up for today’s match against Iceland. On the starting line up is Mikel, Moses, Musa, Ndidi, and many more but a lot of football fans were shocked to see that Alex Iwobi’s name was omitted from the player starting line up .

Substitutes: Ezenwa, Akpeyi, Iwobi, Ebuehi, Shehu, Ighalo, Nwankwo, Onazi, Obi, Ogu, Awaziem, Echiejile. Some Nigerian fans hailed the formation and are very optimistic that the Super Eagles will soar high against the Vikings of Island.




Tags

