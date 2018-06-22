Russia 2018: Nigerians react to Iwobi not starting against Iceland

The Super Eagles via its official Twitter handle released the line up for today’s match against Iceland. On the starting line up is Mikel, Moses, Musa, Ndidi, and many more but a lot of football fans were shocked to see that Alex Iwobi’s name was omitted from the player starting line up .

Substitutes: Ezenwa, Akpeyi, Iwobi, Ebuehi, Shehu, Ighalo, Nwankwo, Onazi, Obi, Ogu, Awaziem, Echiejile. Some Nigerian fans hailed the formation and are very optimistic that the Super Eagles will soar high against the Vikings of Island.

See reactions below

This coach does not have it in him at all. How do u bench Iwobi and play Musa. Musa is suppose to be an impact sub. Who comes in when opposition players are tired and run at them. This coach Na minus — DavidCFC (@JeDavid38) June 22, 2018

No creativity in this line up.

All round running 🏃 like cows. Who wan supply attackers pass?

This coach dull shal o!! Leave out Musa, put Iwobi behind Kelechi. Moses RWB, Idowu LWB. Mikel and Ndidi, 2DM Etebo B2B. Very easy for all to see, but the coach nor get sense. — Merci_Arsene (@iam_Dafwizzy) June 22, 2018

Yes! 3-5-2 Finally… I love this, but Iwobi should have started tho pic.twitter.com/deebkqiU37 — JOSH 🦁 (@_manlikejosh_) June 22, 2018

Wat???? Why is iwobi not starting, Nd why has Ebuehi not started for this team yet…🤔🤔🤔 — [email protected]_ (@EmekaUloh) June 22, 2018