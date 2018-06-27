Russia 2018: Odion Ighalo apologises for Super Eagles’ loss

Odion Ighalo, who has come under heavy criticisms after he failed to convert two good opportunities into goals. The game which ended on 2-1 in favour of Argentina.

Ighalo, has however apologised to Nigerians for missing those golden opportunities and a hope to appeased disappointed Nigerians, who hopes he crashed.

“I apologise to Nigeria. I apologise to my team mates.”

“I take responsibility for this game because I had taken those chances I had that would have made it a different ball game now.

“But that is football and life has to continue.

The Changchun Yatai’s captain expressed sadness for the ouster of the team from the World Cup.

“It’s a sad day for me, the boys and the country because we went out in a bad manner and we deserved more in the game,” he said.

“We had a penalty in the game and another one which the referee did not give.

“I missed a couple of chances that would have finished the game but that’s football because sometimes you win and sometimes to lose.”

“Nobody criticised me, it’s a teamwork. We are 23 players fighting for a single thing. Even if I am criticised, I’ll take it in good faith,” he said.

“Criticism is part of football because if you are not criticised you won’t do well. I am ready to take any criticism that will come upon me now and life has to go on. And we still have a better day ahead.

“I am very proud of the team today because we put up a good fight from the start to finish.”