Russia 2018: P.Diddy wishes Super Eagles good luck against Croatia

American rapper, Sean John Combs, popularly known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy and Diddy, has wished the Super Eagles good luck in their game today.

The singer took to his Twitter handle Saturday evening to wish the Nigerian team success in their match against Croatia.

See his tweet below

Good luck to the @NGSuperEagles today in the #WorldCup 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 — Diddy (@Diddy) June 16, 2018

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are taking on Croatia in their first 2018 FIFA World Cup encounter. The match begin 8:00pm. The other teams in the group, Argentina and Iceland played out a 1-1 draw earlier in the day.

See line-up