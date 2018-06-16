Sports, Trending

Russia 2018: P.Diddy wishes Super Eagles good luck against Croatia

 

Image result for super eagles

American rapper, Sean John Combs, popularly known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy and Diddy, has wished the Super Eagles good luck in their game today.

The singer  took to his Twitter handle Saturday evening to wish the Nigerian team success in their match against Croatia.

See his tweet below

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are taking on Croatia in their first 2018 FIFA World Cup encounter. The match begin 8:00pm. The other teams in the group, Argentina and Iceland played out a 1-1 draw earlier in the day.

See line-up


You may also like

Win a Customized Nigerian Jersey and lots FreshYo this World Cup Season

Meet Abubakar Shekau’s mother, also a victim of her son’s terror

Yoruba Translators Please!!! Dino Melaye acts in another movie (Video)

Journalist caught in bed with a married woman forced to roll in the mud

Youngster attempts to rape friend’s mum during visit

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th June

#WorldCup2018: Argentina and Iceland draw as Messi loses penalty

Mikel Obi leads Super Eagles players for team walk ahead of world cup match (Photos)

Argentina 1 Iceland 1: Finnbogason makes history as Messi misses Penalty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *