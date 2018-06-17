Trending

Russia 2018: The Moment President Buhari Called Super Eagles On Phone Before Croatia Loss

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday spoke with the members of the national team, Super Eagles, on the telephone ahead of their opening World Cup match against Croatia.

The Presidency disclosed this in a message posted on one of its verified Twitter handle, @NGRPresident. Buhari was quoted to have assured the players of the nation’s full support.

The President later also took to Twitter to wish the Super Eagles well.

He posted the message on his verified Twitter handle, @MBuhari. “180 million Nigerians have looked forward to today with great excitement.

“On behalf of all, I wish the Super Eagles the best of luck, as they display the gallant Nigerian spirit that sets us apart,” Buhari wrote.


You may also like

World Cup 2018: Nigerian Man Kisses His Croatian Babe On The Streets Of Russia

Ruth Kadiri begs Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde to meet her for the 1st time, she responds!

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th June

Air force fighter jets bombs 3 Benue Villages

Your leadership has no tangible outcome – Ben Bruce blasts Buhari

AS Roma To Adopt Super Eagles Design For Their Next Jersey ? (Photos)

Nollywood Producer, Bambino Anachina, is Dead

”Leave chivalry and worry about female genital mutilation in Nigeria” – US Activist Slams Chimamanda Adichie (Video)

Nigerian Lady Weds Without Wearing Makeup (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *