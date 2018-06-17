Sports, Trending

Russia 2018: We are working hard to put things right – Victor Moses

Super Eagles player, Victor Moses has said their outing with Croatia was a disappointing but they are working hard to put things right. The match which ended on 2-0 note, to Croatia’s advantage left many Nigerian fans in a sad state.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Moses said he too was “Disappointed with the result last night but we win together and lose together and will dust ourselves down and be ready to fight again. We are working hard to put things right #SuperEagles”.

Nigerians on social media didn’t spare Moses yesterday because according to them, Moses kept falling unnecessarily, instead of being a man, and getting the ball in thet opponent’s net .

What reactions from Nigerians were like


 


