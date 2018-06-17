Russia 2018: We are working hard to put things right – Victor Moses

Super Eagles player, Victor Moses has said their outing with Croatia was a disappointing but they are working hard to put things right. The match which ended on 2-0 note, to Croatia’s advantage left many Nigerian fans in a sad state.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Moses said he too was “Disappointed with the result last night but we win together and lose together and will dust ourselves down and be ready to fight again. We are working hard to put things right # SuperEagles”.

Disappointed with the result last night but we win together and lose together and will dust ourselves down and be ready to fight again. We are working hard to put things right #SuperEagles pic.twitter.com/XozKQERzNu — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) June 17, 2018

Nigerians on social media didn’t spare Moses yesterday because according to them, Moses kept falling unnecessarily, instead of being a man, and getting the ball in thet opponent’s net .

What reactions from Nigerians were like

There wasn't much fight from Nigeria. That was an anti African Football display. Played to all your weaknesses. Your coach must be Croatian — D Black (@DiStarrEnu) June 17, 2018

You fall too much like you doing deliverance in MFM — beautiful_freak✌ (@erickofficial_1) June 17, 2018

STOP LOOKING FOR PENALTY KICK WHERE THERE IS NONE. STAND STRONG IN THE BOX AND GO FOR GOAL. THE REFEREES WON'T FALL FOR YOUR GIMMICKS. PLAY AS A TEAM AND NOT AS INDIVIDUAL TALENTS. — ADESIYAN ADEDAYO (@PENNIUM) June 17, 2018



