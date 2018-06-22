Entertainment, Viral

#Russia2018: ‘My New Name Is Chibuike’ – John Dumelo Says, Nigerians React

Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has declared that his new name is Chibuike in reaction to the victory of the super eagles of Nigeria over Iceland in the second game today.

John who had criticized the Super Eagles of Nigeria on social media a few days ago following their loss to Croatia appears to be happy for the victory.

John announced the change of name on social media and many Nigerians who remembered his earlier criticisms are not accepting him as one of them.

See his post and some reactions below;


