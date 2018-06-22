Russia2018: Nigerians, Celebrities React To Super Eagles Win

Just like a dream, We won Guys, the Super Eagles Beat Iceland 2 nil, Juts moments ago, and we all can’t keep calm, your favorite celebrities have taken to social media to celebrate the historic victory.

Singer, Paul Okoye who had earlier on prayed for the Eagles shared the lovely photo of himself in celebration of their victory.

DMW boss, Davido simply shared a photo of the Hero of the day, Ahmed Musa with the caption;

The boy is bad!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😂🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 MUSA!! NAH NUMBER !!!

See other reactions below;

I trust Naija promoters worldwide! My Dm is already full of flyers for victory parties in every country! Oya tonight we will all gather for Night vigil instead 😂 we celebrities can host Night vigil instead abi? Not every time turnup! 😂 sometimes pray up! — Emma Nyra (@EmmaNyra) June 22, 2018

We did thissss. If I catch any geh this night. Na belle straight. 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ #Worldcup 🇳🇬 — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) June 22, 2018