Ruth Kadiri begs Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde to meet her for the 1st time, she responds!

Recently engaged adorable actress, Ruth Kadiri has taken to her Instagram page to appeal to veteran actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde to meet her for the first time.

Perplexed that Ruth in her experience in the entertainment industry for more than a decade has never set her eyes on her, Omotola responded, stating that she would plan a dinner with her, and foot all the expenses.

This move has made Ruth Kadiri elated and her fans have awarded Omotola some appraisals over her nice gesture towards Ruth Kadiri as quite a number of people were not expecting the beautiful response which followed the request.