Ruth Kadiri rains curses on politicians and Yahoo boys who engage in human sacrifice

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has reacted to the Lagos tanker explosion on Otedola bridge, in Lagos.

In her opinion, the recent tragedies taking place in Nigeria are spiritual.

She took to her Instagram page to rain curses on politicians and yahoo boys who use human sacrifice to win elections and wealthy gains.

She insinuated that the series of unfortunate incidences should be blamed on the politicians who are preparing for the 2019 presidential elections

Her initial post read:

“The spiritual controls the physical… what they have done with our Dear country we do not know… Rip to dead. God help us all. Fellas watch and pray.”

In a follow-up post, Ruth Kadiri addressed politicians, native doctors, ritualists, and Yahoo boys who use human sacrifice for the purpose of winning elections and gaining wealth and power.

Read her post below:

