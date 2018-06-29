Entertainment, Gossip

Ruth Kadiri rains curses on politicians and Yahoo boys who engage in human sacrifice

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has reacted to the Lagos tanker explosion on Otedola bridge, in Lagos.

In her opinion, the recent tragedies taking place in Nigeria are spiritual.

She took to her Instagram page to rain curses on politicians and yahoo boys who use human sacrifice to win elections and wealthy gains.

She insinuated that the series of unfortunate incidences should be blamed on the politicians who are preparing for the 2019 presidential elections

Her initial post read:

“The spiritual controls the physical… what they have done with our Dear country we do not know… Rip to dead. God help us all. Fellas watch and pray.”

In a follow-up post, Ruth Kadiri addressed politicians, native doctors, ritualists, and Yahoo boys who use human sacrifice for the purpose of winning elections and gaining wealth and power.

Read her post below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

US-based Nigerian man cries out for justice after SARS forced his friend to pay N920k

Liz Anjorin writes open letter to President Buhari over incessant killings

Another Fuel Tanker Explosion on Suleja-Minna Road

Daddy Freeze slams Pastor who predicted yesterday’s accident in a trending video

‘I was satisfying a client’ – Don Zella says on leaked ‘sex’ photos

Actress Liz Anjorin pens down an open letter to President Buhari over incessant killings

Fuji Music Legend, Kwam 1 De Ultimate Visits Aso Rock, Throws Support Behind President Buhari For Second Term

I can’t date a man who doesn’t have a car and a house – Moesha Boduong

Yung6ix Gets A Huge Tattoo In Solidarity With Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *