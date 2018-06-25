Entertainment, Gossip

Sad!!! D’banj loses his 1 year old son, Daniel D’Third

In a very sad turn of events, Nigerian singer Dbanj and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow have today lost their son Daniel.

The music star who arrived Los Angeles two days ago to attend the 2018 BET Awards is reported to have lost his only son, Daniel D’Third who celebrated his 1st birthday just one month ago.

According to insiders, Daniel reportedly drowned in a pool yesterday.

A quick check on D’banj’s Instagram page showed beautiful photos of his father and son moment with Daniel.

There’s no official statement from Dbanj to confirm the news but he shared an ‘All black’ image on his instagram page minutes ago with the caption, ‘trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful’.

