Entertainment, Gossip, News

Sad: Owerri Bishop loses daughter to gas explosion during Sunday service

Rev. Stafford Nwaogu, the presiding Bishop of Praise Centre Incorporated, Owerri, Imo State, has lost his daughter, Tehila, following a gas explosion on Sunday, June 3, 2018, while the Bishop was presiding over service.

Tehila was buried on June 9, the day she was to celebrate her 24th birthday. She had finished conducting the first session of service on that day and went back to the house to have her breakfast for the main church service, when the incident happened. .

According to a PunchNg Source:

“She went to the house and on lighting the gas burner at the kitchen, flame overtook the kitchen and burnt her”.

She was immediately taken to Umezuruike Hospital in Owerri, where she was later transferred to Federal Medical Centre in the same Owerri, but died on Thursday, June 7.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

“I smile even though I hurt” – Actress, Stella Damasus

TV Host fired after Viewers reportedly complained her Dress was Inappropriate for Ramadan

Checkout these lovely photos from the birthday party of Runtown’s son with US video vixen, Selena Leath

Meet Late MKO Abiola’s Daughter, Waliyah Abiola Who Is A Music Artiste

TBoss bags nomination for best actress award alongside Adesua Etiomi, Beverly Naya

Up-and-coming Teenage robbers begs police for mercy after being caught (Photo)

Denrele Edun strips unclad for his 37th birthday (Photos)

Photos: Ex-Plateau state governor, Joshua Dariye, weeps as court sentences him to 14 years imprisonment for N1.1bn fraud.

The shortest players at the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *