Sad Story Of June, The Woman Who Died During Surgery To Enlarge Her Breast (Photos)

The late June Wanza

Many are still talking about June Wanza on social media after she died last week in a botched surgery conducted by an unidentified surgeon that left her with complications.

Here is a report by SDE Kenya on what really happened:

Wanza, a mother of three, is said to have gone for a breast enlargement surgery at the clinic in Galleria Mall, Karen of Kenya where the procedure was carried out.

When she complained of abdominal pain, she was rushed to Nairobi hospital but the pain worsened and was immediately admitted to the High Dependency Unit, then the ICU.

Doctors at Nairobi hospital discovered Wanza’s intestines had been cut or punctured during the augmentation procedure and her blood pressure was dangerously low.

Following her severed intestines, waste had spilt into her abdominal cavity-the cause of the acute pains.

Wanza developed sepsis, a potentially life-threatening complication of an infection. Sepsis occurs when chemicals released into the bloodstream to fight the infection trigger inflammatory responses throughout the body.

A frantic team of experienced surgeons led by Prof Stanley Khainga attempted to save her life.

‘’It was gas gangrene which is an infection of soft tissues from bacteria on the skin. I was just called in to control that. When gas gangrene gets under the skin, it kills blood supply and eats the fat and whatever remains. If you don’t remove the dead skin then it spreads all over and you can’t control it,’’ Dr Khainga said speaking to The Star.

He explained that he was intervening to control the infection.

‘’The wounds through which the surgery is done are the ones that now become the portals of entry of the bacteria. For her, it was an infection that was too fast. I was just intervening to control that and correct the shock and so on. I was in Nairobi Hospital when they called me. She was a referral. As a consultant, I was trying to sort out the problem,’’ he explained.

The wife and mother who loved to blog about lifestyle passed away on Friday last week and will be buried on Saturday after post-mortem results.

‘’We are having the postmortem tomorrow (June 12th). Allow us to finish that process,’’ her family said through lawyer Jared Orare.

Below are photos of the late June Wanza:

