Klef Sounds and Konlive act, Samklef is certainly on a roll as he closes the week with this new banger titled “Sole” which features DMW’s lyricist, Dremo.

Honestly, no one saw this coming. In weeks to come, this song is set to peak on the charts.

Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/SOLE-SAMKLEF-X-DREMO-1.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Leave a Comment…

comments