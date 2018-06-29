‘SARS is around’ : Vector raps about police brutality in new song

Nigerian Rapper, Vector has reacted to the recent stories of officers of F.Sars abusing and extorting young Nigerians via his new song.

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have been making headlines for negative reasons of late, and celebrities have condemned this disturbing act of the so called agency that is supposed to protect the lives of citizens but they are robbing them of it instead. Artiste cum actor, Falz released a song titled “This is Nigeria” in which he outlined the fundamental problems of Nigeria, he Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was not left out as he depicts the wrongdoings of the enforcement.

Rapper Vector is not left out as he has has released a new single dedicated to the discourse. In the song titled ‘SARS Is Around’, Vector raps about reasons why Nigerian youth are stopped, and sometimes arrested, by SARS operatives.



Vector raps: