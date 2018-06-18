Entertainment, Gossip, News

SARS operatives allegedly invade hostels at Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo State at 4a.m, beat up students for refusing to let them in

According to trending reports, some SARS operatives reportedly stormed some hostels inside Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Ondo state, to harrass and arrest students.

According to the reports, it happened around 4am after the students finished their hostel part.. The operatives broke down doors, ceilings, burglaries, over the student’s refusal to let them in because they weren’t sure if they were armed robbers.

Many students were mercilessly beaten and those who couldn’t bribe were whisked away by the officers.

See more tweets about the incident below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

You Deserve Some Accolades’ – John Dumelo Praises Nadia Buari on the birth of her 4th Child

Music: Teni – Fake Jersey

Photo of singer, Tekno and his one month old daughter as he celebrates Father’s Day

Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo shares rare photo of his late dad as he remembers him on Father’s Day

Fans react after it was revealed that Nadia Buari has 4 children and a husband of 10 years

John Dumelo Shades Super Eagles After Match With Croatia, Nigerians Savagely reply him

Entrepreneur, Jaaruma lambasts Singer Skibii, says he sucked her friend dry of her wealth

“Tobi Bakre will use and dump you, dirty Igbo girl” – Man blasts BBNaija’s Alex.

Bill Gates celebrates his dad on Father’s Day, calls him the real ‘Bill Gates’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *