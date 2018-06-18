SARS operatives allegedly invade hostels at Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo State at 4a.m, beat up students for refusing to let them in

According to trending reports, some SARS operatives reportedly stormed some hostels inside Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Ondo state, to harrass and arrest students.

According to the reports, it happened around 4am after the students finished their hostel part.. The operatives broke down doors, ceilings, burglaries, over the student’s refusal to let them in because they weren’t sure if they were armed robbers.

Many students were mercilessly beaten and those who couldn’t bribe were whisked away by the officers.

Please help us ooo…reporting live from Ondo state adekunle ajasin university

AAUA, they wounded everyone😩😩😩😩they took all everyone #EndSarsNow pic.twitter.com/QkY7CQXxzp — Bbyriri (@holorytohporche) June 17, 2018

The SARS brouhaha and anti humane treatment on Nigerians’ is a national issue that is bringing pain and torments on people alike. Youths, student’s and artisans. This morning in Adekunle Ajasin University community where SARS went on rampage. This is unfair. #EndSars #Sarsisthief pic.twitter.com/eEuDditEoc — Olasunkanmi Oladimej (@iam_Castrosunky) June 17, 2018

The subsequent molestation of students in some hostels at Adekunle Ajasin University Àkùngbá, by @PoliceNG SARS is disgusting. #EndSARS — Akanni Kolawole (@AkanniKolawole) June 17, 2018

@PoliceNG should check the (SITREP) of what is happening in Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo state… SARS men are terrorizing the student.. #EndSARSBrutality …. @CNN @YomiShogunle — #VoteNotFight (@Alphomgbe01) June 17, 2018

At 4am today, an armed robbery gang known as SARS invaded Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba.Students were taken hostage & many brutalized.Ds attack on our educational institutions will not be tolerated. Join me to ask @PoliceNG to release those students unconditionally. #EndSARS — Integrity Mr (@Intergrity56) June 17, 2018

My attention has been drawn to the reckless invasion of some student hostels in Adekunle Ajasin University Àkùngbá, (AAUA) by men of @PoliceNG SARS in the early hours of today (4am), they broke in tru the window & ceilings, beat the male students up and took them away. #EndSARS — Oluyemi Fasipe 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) June 17, 2018

We strongly condemn the invasion of Adekunle Ajasin by #SARS operatives and their total disregard for Human Rights. We have reached out to @holorytohporche and promised to provide legal support for the victims (students). cc @segalink @PoliceNG @PoliceNG_PCRRU https://t.co/2ZxNp79Az0 — Gavel (@citizen_gavel) June 17, 2018

