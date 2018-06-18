SARS operatives allegedly invade hostels at Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo State at 4am (Photos)

Some SARS operatives allegedly stormed hostels inside Adekunle Ajasin Univerrsity in Akungba, Ondo State to harass and arrest people.

According to reports, the incident happened around 4a.m after the students finished their hostel party and the operatives broke doors, burglaries, ceilings over the refusal of the students to let them in because they weren’t sure if they were armed robbers.

Many students were mercilessly beaten and those who couldn’t bribe were whisked away by the officers.

See more tweets about the incident below…

https://twitter.com/holorytohporche/status/1008228631049658368

The SARS brouhaha and anti humane treatment on Nigerians' is a national issue that is bringing pain and torments on people alike. Youths, student's and artisans. This morning in Adekunle Ajasin University community where SARS went on rampage. This is unfair. #EndSars #Sarsisthief pic.twitter.com/eEuDditEoc — Olasunkanmi Oladimej (@iam_Castrosunky) June 17, 2018

The subsequent molestation of students in some hostels at Adekunle Ajasin University Àkùngbá, by @PoliceNG SARS is disgusting. #EndSARS — Akanni Kolawole (@AkanniKolawole) June 17, 2018

@PoliceNG should check the (SITREP) of what is happening in Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo state… SARS men are terrorizing the student.. #EndSARSBrutality …. @CNN @YomiShogunle — #VoteNotFight (@Alphomgbe01) June 17, 2018

At 4am today, an armed robbery gang known as SARS invaded Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba.Students were taken hostage & many brutalized.Ds attack on our educational institutions will not be tolerated. Join me to ask @PoliceNG to release those students unconditionally. #EndSARS — Integrity Mr (@Intergrity56) June 17, 2018

https://twitter.com/YemieFASH/status/1008296551586975745

We strongly condemn the invasion of Adekunle Ajasin by #SARS operatives and their total disregard for Human Rights. We have reached out to @holorytohporche and promised to provide legal support for the victims (students). cc @segalink @PoliceNG @PoliceNG_PCRRU https://t.co/2ZxNp79Az0 — Gavel (@citizen_gavel) June 17, 2018

-Gistreel