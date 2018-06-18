Trending

SARS operatives allegedly invade hostels at Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo State at 4am (Photos)

Some SARS operatives allegedly stormed hostels inside Adekunle Ajasin Univerrsity in Akungba, Ondo State to harass and arrest people.

According to reports, the incident happened around 4a.m after the students finished their hostel party and the operatives broke doors, burglaries, ceilings over the refusal of the students to let them in because they weren’t sure if they were armed robbers.

Many students were mercilessly beaten and those who couldn’t bribe were whisked away by the officers.

