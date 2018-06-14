Local News

School Principal Escapes Lynching By Angry Youths Over Gay Allegation With A Student In Anambra

 

File photo

The principal of Wisdom Secondary School Okija, in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, identified as Modestus Eze, narrowly escaped death on Tuesday, when youth of the community attacked him.

According to PREMIUM Times, the youths moved to attack the principal after hearing he allegedly had s*x with a 17-year-old male student of the school.

It was gathered that the Divisional Police Officer of Okija Police Division got wind of the incident and sent his officers to the school, who rescued the principal and cordoned off the place.

In the ensuing melee, the principal was said to have escaped to an unknown destination, and has not been seen since then.

While speaking to a correspondent, a source in the community said; “It was the police that saved the man. He would have been dead by now. He has been doing this for years now.

 

“We learnt that amidst the confusion that ensued the man escaped to an unknown destination.”

Police spokesman in the state, Haruna Umar, also confirmed the incident. “There was a reported case of ‘unnatural’ offence against one Modestus Eze, Principal of Wisdom Secondary School, Okija.

 

“The suspect allegedly had an unlawful carnal knowledge against the order of nature with a male student of 17 years old,” he said in a statement.

 

“The scene was visited by police detectives attached to the Okija Division and the victim taken to the hospital for medical examination. Some charms and ‘juju’ deities spread with a red substance suspected to be fresh blood were also discovered in some isolated rooms within the school premises.

 

“It took the intervention of the Divisional Police Officer and some eminent persons in the area to restore normalcy and pacify the rampaging youths from taking the laws into their hands.

 

“The suspect is still on the run and efforts are being intensified to apprehend him in order to bring him to justice.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

2018 World Cup: Jose Mourinho Predicts Four Teams To Qualify For Semi-Final

Waliyah Abiola: Meet Late MKO Abiola’s Daughter Who Is A Music Artiste

President Buhari Appoints New Heads For Federal Agencies, Tenure Renewal Of 6 Others

After Meeting North Korea’s Leader Read The Historic Thing Trump Is Now Going To Do

How EFCC Extorted N4Million From Me To Release My Passport – Abuja Businessman Blows Hot

2018 World Cup: Messi Speaks On Argentina-Nigeria Clash Being ‘A walk-over’

Boy Lands In Coma After Donating 6 Pints To Illegal Blood Bank Operator For N2,000 In Lagos

Shocker: Eyeliner Pencil Sinks Inside Lady’s Eye While Applying Makeup In A Car (Graphic Photos)

Five Men Sentenced To Death For Killing Herdsman In Yola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *