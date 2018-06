Victor Omololu Olunloyo and the Facebooker

A Facebook user shared his evening of nostalgic reminiscing with the living sage and former Governor of Oyo State, Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo.

Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo is a mathematician who became governor of Oyo State in Nigeria in October 1983, holding the office briefly until the military regime of Muhammadu Buhari took power in December 1983.

He is presently 83 years old.

