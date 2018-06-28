Segun Odegbami reveals plans to contest for Governor of Ogun state

Former Nigerian Football Legend and sports administrator, Segun Odegbami has made his governorship ambition known.

He made the confirmation via his Facebook page where he revealed that he will be contesting in the Ogun state governorship election.

Segun Odegbami wrote:

“I am going to stay around for a little while longer, still watch and report any interesting events around here, and properly think through my next project.

“Now more than ever before I know for sure why I want to contest for the office of governor of my State. The thought of a Footballer in government house excites many who have heard the rumour here. It will surely attract all manner of reactions back in my State,” he wrote.

Odegbami added that:

“Politics in the most sophisticated environment in Nigeria, for all things progressive, may never be the same again. I am looking forward to the challenge in faith and with hope.”

Mr Odegbami, a seasoned sports administrator, added that “…Politics in the most sophisticated environment in Nigeria, for all things progressive, may never be the same again. I am looking forward to the challenge in faith and with hope”.

Born on August 27, 1957 in Abeokuta Ogun State, Mr Odegbami was brought up in the northern city of Jos, Plateau State. He won 46 caps and scored 23 goals for the Nigerian national team, and led Nigeria to its first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980. Mr Odegbami played for IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan his entire career, from 1970 to 1984.

Leave a Comment…

comments