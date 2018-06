Dino Melaye

This is an undated photo of Senator Dino Melaye of the All Progressives Congress munching Amala and Ewedu soup at a local restaurant.

Dino Melaye, a Third Class graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University has been accused of arming thugs in Kogi State and he has vehemently denied it.

The lawmaker is not new to controversies in the media.

