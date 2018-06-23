By Young Entertainment, ViralJune 23, 2018 Seyi Law Buys A House To Celebrate His Birthday Comedian Seyi Law was plus one yesterday and to celebrate his birthday he bought a house. Congratulations to Seyi Law amd his family. -36NG <iframe src='http://adx1.twinpine.adatrix.com/get.ad? adx=1&zone=/24/25/78&random=RANDOM_NUMBER&width=${zone.width}&height=${zone.height}&adClient=/1/1/1&cat=/' framespacing='0' frameborder='no' scrolling='no' width='${zone.width}' height='${zone.height}'> <a href="http://adx1.twinpine.adatrix.com/click.ad?adx=1&zone=/24/25/78&random=RANDOM_NUMBER" target="_blank"><img src="http://adx1.twinpine.adatrix.com/deliver.ad? adx=1&zone=/24/25/78&random=RANDOM_NUMBER&width=${zone.width}&height=${zone.height}&type=image&cat=/" border="0" width="${zone.width}" height="${zone.height}"/></a> </iframe> Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! Previous articleRegina Daniels flawless In New Makeup Photos Next articleMichael Jackson’s dad Joe Jackson in hospital with Terminal Cancer You may also like I Can’t Beef Mo Chedda, She’s A Child – Ruggedman I felt fulfilled using a tipper truck as my wedding vehicle – Victor Osuagwu Michael Jackson’s dad Joe Jackson in hospital with Terminal Cancer Regina Daniels flawless In New Makeup Photos Meet the man who predicted Super Eagles’ win hours before the match Mamuzee Twins killed our mother – Sister alleges “Why Peter bought a Range Rover for me” – Lola Omotayo shares Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Super Eagles Win Over Iceland Daddy Freeze tackles Nigerian Pastors, Nathaniel Bassey over Super Eagles win Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.