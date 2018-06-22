Entertainment

Seyi Law Celebrates His 35th Birthday With New Testimony

Famous Comedian, Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile popularly known as Seyi Law who is a year older today took to his IG page to celebrate his family as his greatest birthday gift.

He posted a picture of him with his wife and daughter and captioned it:“It’s a new day filled with testimony. A new season to celebrate God’s faithfulness. My heart rejoices at the fulfilment of a new promise. I am grateful to the creator of life and time. Happy Birthday to a Husband and Father. It’s another birthday mehn and the birthday gift is huge …………..”


