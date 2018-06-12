Entertainment

‘Sho Mo Age Mi’ Originator Signs Endorsement Deal With Nairabet

Kazeem Abimbola, popularly called Jigan Babaoja, is the originator of the trending ‘sho mo age mi’ tag. The talented singer, actor and comedian has now signed an endorsement deal with popular betting brand, Nairabet.

The multi-talented artist was announced as the brand ambassador of Nairabet on Monday, 11th of June, 2018. The announcement was made on social media and shared on the @Tundeednut Instagram page which was part of the vehicle used to get the ‘sho mo age mi‘ tag to trend.

The concept behind the ‘sho mo age mi’ is seniority and since it started it gathered quite a rave on social media to the point that Jigan, the originator, was treated like a media darling. In the height of the rave he got to meet artists like Davido and D’banj.

See post below.


