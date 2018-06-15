Metro News, Trending

Shocking moment side chic appears in church in bridal gown to demand her own ring(video)

 

A church wedding was thrown into chaos, after a woman alleged to  the groom’s side chic, walked into the venue in her own wedding. The ‘other’ woman is seen, walking straight to where the couple were at the aisle – A man, believed to be the best man, is seen trying to escort the ‘side chic’ out of the place.

There was so much rancour, as wedding guests were heard screaming on top of their voices. See video below


