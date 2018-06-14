Local News

Shocking: Nigerian Pharmacist In Chicago Shoots Wife And Daughter Dead, Commits Suicide (Photos)

The dead bodies of three family members were found in a home in west suburban Chicago, sparking serious stir in the area.

It has now been revealed that they are Nigerians and it was a murder-suicide carried out by the father.

Olasunkanmi Esho, a 42-year-old Nigerian Pharmacist living in Chicago, shot his Cameroonian wife, Bourk Esho, 33, and their 7-year-old daughter, Olivia Esho, after which he shot and killed himself.

According to ABC7, The Darien Police Department says officers responding to a call about shots fired in a home in the 7500-block of Farmingdale Drive, found the bodies about 1 a.m. Sunday.

The man’s family photo

Nigerian pharmacist in Chicago shoots dead his wife, their 8 year old daughter, and commits suicide

They are survived by their 13-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter.

The 8-year-old reportedly died in the arms of her 13-year-old brother. According to reports, the teenager heard gunshots outside and ran to call his mom to report the incident, not knowing their dad had shot their mom.

On getting there, he saw his sister bleeding and he carried her to seek for help but she died in his arms.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

2018 World Cup: Jose Mourinho Predicts Four Teams To Qualify For Semi-Final

Waliyah Abiola: Meet Late MKO Abiola’s Daughter Who Is A Music Artiste

President Buhari Appoints New Heads For Federal Agencies, Tenure Renewal Of 6 Others

After Meeting North Korea’s Leader Read The Historic Thing Trump Is Now Going To Do

How EFCC Extorted N4Million From Me To Release My Passport – Abuja Businessman Blows Hot

2018 World Cup: Messi Speaks On Argentina-Nigeria Clash Being ‘A walk-over’

Boy Lands In Coma After Donating 6 Pints To Illegal Blood Bank Operator For N2,000 In Lagos

Shocker: Eyeliner Pencil Sinks Inside Lady’s Eye While Applying Makeup In A Car (Graphic Photos)

School Principal Escapes Lynching By Angry Youths Over Gay Allegation With A Student In Anambra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *