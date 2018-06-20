Entertainment, Gossip, News

Sickle Cell is a curse and investing in a child with it is a waste – Prof Otoikhian

In commemoration of the World Sickle Cell day, a professor of Genetics, Professor Cyril Otoikhian, was invited to speak on the ailment and how it can be managed since there is no cure.

When asked how parents with children that have the ailment can invest and manage them, the professor said;

“Investing in a sickle celled child is like loading your money into a sachet and you are in a moving car, you throw the money away. Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder. I am a professor of genetics and we know right from time even till tomorrow that genetic disorder are not reversible” he said

This morning I saw a post on Facebook that read ‘Sickle cell is not a curse. It is not a timebomb’. Forget it, Sickle cell is a curse”

Watch the video below:

