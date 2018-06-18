Simi blasts Toyin Lawani for saying all men cheat & are entitled to 10 women

Simi has expressed her apparent displeasure at fashion designer, Toyin Lawani’s comments on men being entitled to 10 women.

Toyin Lawani had made this statement in her controversial Father’s day post.

Earlier, we had reported that Toyin lambasted other women for insulting their baby daddies on social media and also claiming to be both the father and mother in their children’s lives.

She went further to insinuate that men are natural cheats and are thus entitled to 10 men- a statement which has not gone down well with many ladies on social media.

According to Simi however, if a man cheats constantly, he is an animal.

She went further to caution against folks normalizing infidelity.

Read her post below:

