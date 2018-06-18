Entertainment, Gossip

Simi blasts Toyin Lawani for saying all men cheat & are entitled to 10 women

Simi has expressed her apparent displeasure at fashion designer, Toyin Lawani’s comments on men being entitled to 10 women.

Toyin Lawani had made this statement in her controversial Father’s day post.

Earlier, we had reported that Toyin lambasted other women for insulting their baby daddies on social media and also claiming to be both the father and mother in their children’s lives.

She went further to insinuate that men are natural cheats and are thus entitled to 10 men- a statement which has not gone down well with many ladies on social media.

According to Simi however, if a man cheats constantly, he is an animal.

She went further to caution against folks normalizing infidelity.

Read her post below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Rihanna spotted with rich African man weeks after rumored split from Arabian Prince, Hassan Jameel

Dele Momodu slammed for showing off his friend of 20 years

UPDATE: Singer May D’S Baby Mama, Adebola Olowoporoku, Exposes him as a deadbeat Dad ? (screenshots)

“Spirit Of Beersheba Sent Me To Seduce Catholic Priests In Amaruru, Imo” – Lady (VIDEO)

Mercy Aigbe & son, Juwon show off their cooking skills to celebrate his birthday (Photos)

Jesus and John the Baptist? These photos of Jay Z and Beyonce has people enraged!

Nigerian man accused of beating his wife to death

“I would put you in small Monkey cage with big hot Chimpanzee” – Femi Fani-Kayode to Oshiomhole

Angela Okorie slams ladies shading their baby daddies on fathers day, Mercy Aigbe reacts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *