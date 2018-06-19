Singer Olamide reveals why he can’t help humans for now

Nigerian Rapper/Singer Olamide Adedeji AKA Baddosneh has got people talking on social media with a post he made on Instagram.

Olamide shared a photo with a questionable caption ;

Oyinbo say Selfishness is the beggining of sledgehammer. A cheerful giver cannot have akojor. If not dangote go done share all him money give us to solve Nigeria problem, but human needs are endless. Taink You!

I de go hustle my own bah …. I done go

Some of his fans were surprised at these words and one said ; remember we rise by lifting others…

Olamide replied ; Arise o compatriot! My garri never rise finish abeg i go join that club later when i hammer

See their exchange below + other reactions:

