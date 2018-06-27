Singer, Skiibii Acquires New Mercedes Benz CLA

Benz or nothing right?

Nigerian singer, Skiibii has joined the long list of Nigerian celebrities to own a Mercedes Benz luxury car.

The ex 5 Star Music singer recently said in an interview that he has achieved a lot more since his exit from the label. He said that there were times when he used to be broke during his time with the label but his financial state has been a lot healthier since he broke free.

His recent acquisition of a 2016 White Benz CLA250 seems to confirm his claim.

Skiibii took the celebration of the new ride to the public, with a post on Instagram.

See his post below.

