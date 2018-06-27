Entertainment, Gossip

Singer, Skiibii Acquires New Mercedes Benz CLA

Benz or nothing right?

Nigerian singer, Skiibii has joined the long list of Nigerian celebrities to own a Mercedes Benz luxury car.

The ex 5 Star Music singer recently said in an interview that he has achieved a lot more since his exit from the label. He said that there were times when he used to be broke during his time with the label but his financial state has been a lot healthier since he broke free.

His recent acquisition of a 2016 White Benz CLA250 seems to confirm his claim.

Skiibii took the celebration of the new ride to the public, with a post on Instagram.

See his post below.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Only 25% scored above 200 in this year’s JAMB – Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede

Fan slams Teddy A for his reaction to Super Eagles loss, he replies

Buhari has ordered review of SARS Operations — VP Osinbajo

Ghanaian actor cries out, says no actress wants to kiss him in movies

Comedian AY blasts Super Eagles’ Coach Gernot Rohr, calls him “mumu”

Piers Morgan blasts Nigerian in Pidgin English over Nigeria’s match with Argentina

Three Nigerians receive Queen Elizabeth ‘Young Leaders Award’

Odion Ighalo’s wife calls Nigerians beggars for criticizing her husband’s performance

Maradona hospitalized after disrespect to Nigeria during match against Argentina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *