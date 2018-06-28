Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Slay queen tied up for allegedly stealing her friend’s N250,000

A slay queen has been humiliated publicly for allegedly stealing N250k from her friend and squandering it on clothes in Delta State.

According to reports, the Delta State Polytechnic student left her friend broke after the act. She was tied up and paraded, yesterday, after eventually being nabbed.

Details about how she was caught are sketchy, however, local reports show that the unnamed woman had previously stolen as much as N250K from her friend.

Luck ran out on her when she tried to steal again recently and she was nabbed.

Students raised alarm and she was surrounded. The young lady’s fate is not known yet as at the time of filing this report. It is not known if she has been handed over to the police.

